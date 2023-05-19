Given the uncertain macroeconomic conditions, most brokerages have turned slightly cautious on the pace of growth in State Bank of India's (SBI's) earnings going ahead.
While they don't see any significant risk arising for now, its sheer balance sheet size and systematic importance has nudged them to cut earnings estimates for fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) and 2024-25 (FY25) up to 5 per cent.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results
Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts
ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump
SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate
No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts
Ramco Cements rallies 8%; hits 52-week high on healthy Q4 volume growth
Datamatics Global Services zooms 71% in one month on robust Q4 results
Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges
Axis Bank, L&T, Thermax: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio
Adani Total Gas hits over 2-year low; stock slips 26% in six trading days
St Bk of India
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y