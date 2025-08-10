Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 10:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / When gold slips from crown to a likely millstone for Titan Company

When gold slips from crown to a likely millstone for Titan Company

Despite a tough macro backdrop, the domestic jewellery business of Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya grew 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with same-store sales up 12 per cent

Gold
Analysts at JM Financial Research, led by Gaurav Jogani, said the jump in gold prices and the high base created by Customs duty cuts last year could weigh on Titan’s growth in the coming quarters.

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

The country’s largest listed gold jewellery maker, Titan Company, maintained its growth pace in the April–June quarter of 2025–26 (FY26). Higher gold prices slowed the addition of new buyers, but a rise in average sales per customer helped offset the drag on volumes and footfall.
 
Despite a tough macro backdrop, the domestic jewellery business of Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya grew 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with same-store sales up 12 per cent.
 
Within the domestic segment, gold jewellery sales rose 15 per cent, studded jewellery (excluding CaratLane) gained 11 per cent, and coin sales jumped 46 per cent. CaratLane grew
Topics : Market Lens Gold trade Gold Prices Stock Analysis
