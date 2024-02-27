Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Whirlpool India hits 6-year low; stock dips 6% on brokerage downgrade

Jefferies has downgraded the household appliance maker to 'underperform' from 'hold', cutting the target price to Rs 1,125 from Rs 1,265.

Whirlpool
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Whirlpool of India hit over six-year low of Rs 1,186.85, as they slipped 6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade after Jefferies downgraded the household appliance maker to 'underperform' from 'hold', cutting the target price to Rs 1,125 from Rs 1,265. The stock hit its lowest level since September 2017.

Since February 20, in the past six trading days, the market price of Whirlpool India has declined 11 per cent after Whirpool Mauritius, the promoter group company, offloaded nearly 24 per cent stake in the company for Rs 3,881 crore to reduce debt. It sold 30.39

Also Read

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

L&T, RIL, AU Small Finance Bank: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio

Whirlpool's India arm posts 22% fall in net profit to Rs 38.2 crore

ICICI Bank Q3 loan book may grow 19%; asset quality seen steady: Analysts

Whirlpool dips 4%, nears 52-wk low as promoter likely sells 24% stake in co

Andhra Cements slips 5%, erases losses later as Promoter begins stake sale

Rail shares in focus after PM flags-off Rs 41K cr projects; RailTel up 16%

Hind Rectifiers freezes at 10% upper circuit on order win from Indian Rlys

AMC shares scale 52-week highs; HDFC, Nippon, Aditya Birla rally up to 5%

CMS Info Systems drops 7% after 43 mn shares change hands via block deal

Topics : Buzzing stocks Whirlpool India Jefferies stock market trading Market trends Stake sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCORERajya Sabha polls LIVEArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon