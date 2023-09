M-cap of nine of top-10 valued firms add Rs 1.80 trn; TCS biggest winner

FPIs take out Rs 4,800 cr from equities in first fortnight of September

Market participants look forward to the US Fed outcome for positive cues

NSE to introduce IRRA platform to address technical glitches, outages

FMCG cos push cart of margin worries made heavy by commodity cost pick-up

Loading up on future: Small-and mid-caps turning into an investor favourite

As markets scale new peaks, bet on gold, select small-and mid caps

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

Problem of plenty: Why flows into small-cap funds hit a record high in June

Small and midcap stocks have surged in popularity recently, marking a substantial upswing. Their benchmark indices have shown remarkable resilience, surging by more than 40 per cent from their lows

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com