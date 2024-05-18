Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Why did Chris Wood of Jefferies sell his holding in HDFC Bank stock?

Calendar year 2024 (CY24) will be a good year for 'quality stocks and bonds', according to analysts at Morgan Stanley. Stocks, they said, have priced in a 'perfect landing' scenario

Chris Wood
Web Exclusive Premium

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Global fund managers remain bullish on the Japanese stock markets, which is now their most preferred destination in the Asian region. Both Morgan Stanley and Jefferies in their recent reports, have cited their preference for the Land Of The Rising Sun, which is fast becoming the land of the rising equities, too.

Within the global equity markets, Morgan Stanley’s most preferred region is Japan, although after the rally (that saw Japan's key benchmark - the Nikkei 225 hit a three-decade high), they recommend exposure to corporate reform and nominal reflation themes. Europe, they said, has grown more attractive on the margin.
Topics : Chris Wood Jefferies Chris Wood HDFC Bank shares HDFC Bank HDFC bank NPA Jefferies Bank of Japan Japan Emerging markets Indian stock markets US Federal Reserve Interest Rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon