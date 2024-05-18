Why did Chris Wood of Jefferies sell his holding in HDFC Bank stock?

Global fund managers remain bullish on the Japanese stock markets, which is now their most preferred destination in the Asian region. Both Morgan Stanley and Jefferies in their recent reports, have cited their preference for the Land Of The Rising Sun, which is fast becoming the land of the rising equities, too.

Within the global equity markets, Morgan Stanley’s most preferred region is Japan, although after the rally (that saw Japan's key benchmark - the Nikkei 225 hit a three-decade high), they recommend exposure to corporate reform and nominal reflation themes. Europe, they said, has grown more attractive on the margin.