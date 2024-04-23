Why did the volatility index India VIX fall 19.7% on April 23? Check here

India VIX, a gauge of volatility in the Indian stock markets, witnessed a sharp drop of over 17 per cent as soon as the market opened for trade on April 23, 2024. The index is currently trading very close to its all-time lows, data shows.

As trade progressed, India VIX dropped lower at 10.33 levels, down 18.7 per cent in stock market trading on April 23. It finally ended 19.7 per cent lower at 10.2.

Such sharp falls in India VIX, analysts said, were last seen once the general election results were announced in the past. In 2014 and 2019,