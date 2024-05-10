Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Why is Chris Wood of Jefferies turning bullish on China equities?

Chris Wood has hiked exposure to the dragon nation in his Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio by two-and-a-half percentage points to maintain a 'Neutral' weighting

Chris Wood
Web Exclusive Premium

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies is turning bullish on China equities and believes China is the story of the moment in the emerging market equity space as things stand.

He has hiked exposure to the dragon nation in his Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio by two-and-a-half percentage points to maintain a ‘Neutral’ weighting. This hike in exposure, Wood said, will be paid for by reducing the weight in Indonesia and Korea by one-and-a-half percentage points and one percentage point, respectively.

China, Wood said, enjoyed its biggest monthly outperformance in April in an Asia ex-Japan
Topics : Markets Chris Wood China Global Markets Chris Wood Jefferies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon