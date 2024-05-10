Why is Chris Wood of Jefferies turning bullish on China equities?

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies is turning bullish on China equities and believes China is the story of the moment in the emerging market equity space as things stand.

He has hiked exposure to the dragon nation in his Asia Pacific ex-Japan relative-return portfolio by two-and-a-half percentage points to maintain a ‘Neutral’ weighting. This hike in exposure, Wood said, will be paid for by reducing the weight in Indonesia and Korea by one-and-a-half percentage points and one percentage point, respectively.

China, Wood said, enjoyed its biggest monthly outperformance in April in an Asia ex-Japan