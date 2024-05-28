Why is Nomura betting big on RIL, BEL, Exide, Sona BLW and Uno Minda?

India and Vietnam are likely to be the two biggest Asian beneficiaries of the China + 1 strategy, according to analysts at Nomura, who expect India's exports to rise sharply from $431 billion in 2023 to hit $835 billion by 2030, a compounded annual rate of growth (CAGR) of 10 per cent.





The shift in supply chains away from China, Nomura said, has set in motion what economist Kaname Akamatsu called the 'wild-geese-flying pattern' of economic growth, whereby production shifts from the lead goose (advanced nation) to the next flock of geese (developing nations).