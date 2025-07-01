With July 9 deadline near, stock markets shrug off US tariff worries

Domestic stock markets are holding firm even as the July 9 deadline approaches for the new US tariff rates — ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent — announced by US President Donald Trump on April 2.

The tariffs, paused for 90 days to allow for bilateral trade negotiations, have sparked cautious optimism among investors who foresee an extension or a favourable US-India trade deal.

The benchmark Nifty 50 index last ended at 25,542, less than 3 per cent below its record closing of 26,179 on September 27, 2024. From this year’s low of 22,162 on April 7,