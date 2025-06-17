Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 08:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zee Entertainment gains depend on advertising revenue recovery, fund usage

While 25 per cent of the warrant price is to be paid upfront, the balance 75 per cent is to be paid on conversion

Zee aims at achieving revenue growth of 8–10 per cent with its current portfolio and improving operating profit margins to an industry-leading range of 18–20 per cent by FY26.

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
Jun 17 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

The board of directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) approved the issuance of up to 169.5 million fully convertible warrants to promoter entities- Altilis Technologies and Sunbright Mauritius. These are convertible within 18 months of allotment at ₹132/warrant (2.6 per cent premium to the Sebi floor price).
 
While 25 per cent of the warrant price is to be paid up front, the balance 75 per cent is to be paid on conversion. This issue is subject to shareholders’ approval on July 10. On full conversion, the warrants will increase equity by 17 per cent and thus dilute earnings per share
