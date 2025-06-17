Block deal window: Sebi unlikely to revise rules despite elusive deals

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is unlikely to revise the rules governing the special block deal window, despite ongoing challenges in deal execution, according to officials and industry insiders.

Currently, exchanges operate two 15-minute block deal windows—one from 8:45 am to 9:00 am and another from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm—on all trading days. Orders can be placed in these windows only if the sale price is within 1 per cent above or below the previous day’s closing price.

This narrow price band makes deal execution particularly challenging. Investment bankers have been lobbying with Sebi to widen