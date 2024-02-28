Sensex (    %)
                        
Zee, Paytm top Nifty 500 losers so far in 2024; will the fall continue?

As many as 10 stocks within the Nifty 500 space have declined over 20 per cent so far in 2024. These are the key levels to watch out, suggest charts.

Rex Cano
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

After bumper gains in the year 2023, Indian equity market seems to have started the calendar year 2024 on a rather cautious note. The NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index has gained 2 per cent so far this year, while the broader Nifty 500 index has advanced around 4 per cent.

Among the outperformers, so far, as of February 27, Tuesday, Oracle Financial Services up 86 per cent was the top Nifty 500 gainer. MRPL, NBCC (India), Infibeam Avenues, Tata Investment Corporation and Sobha were the other major movers - up 64 - 77 per cent.

On the other hand, 10

Topics : Market technicals Trading strategies Market Outlook Paytm Zee Entertainment stocks technical analysis technical charts AU Small Finance Bank stock Deepak Fertilisers Sharda Cropchem

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

