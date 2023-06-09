Zomato hits fresh 52-week high; surpasses its IPO price after a year

Shares of Zomato hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 77.35, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the food delivery platform company rose above their initial public offering price of Rs 76 per share on Thursday after more than a year. Zomato made its stock market debut on July 23, 2021.
In the past one month, the stock has rallied 27 per cent on improved operational performance. It was trading at its highest level since June 2022, and has bounced back 91 per cent from its record low level of Rs 40.55, touched on July 27, 2022.
Zomato reported better-than-expected operating performance in the March quarter (Q4FY23) - while it registered muted gross order value (GOV) growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), contribution margin across segments beat estimates.
ALSO READ:
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?
Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine
Latent View Analytics slumps 9% despite record revenue in FY23; check why
Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%
Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform
Tata Steel, JSL: Metals can soar up to 11% if index sustains above 6,041
HAL hits new high on stock split plan; zooms over 700% from March 2020 lows
Macrotech Developers hits 52-week high; surges 5% on healthy outlook
Bank of Maharashtra slips 7% as new shares allotted to QIBs get listed
IEX plunges 15%, hits 52-week low amid market coupling worries
Zomato Ltd
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y
- MAX