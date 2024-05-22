Zomato, Paytm: What should investors do with new-age stocks? Analysts weigh

New age companies in focus: The stock performance of new-age companies has been a mixed bag thus far in calendar year 2024 (CY24). Shares of PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, for instance, have soared 71.2 per cent year-to-date (YTD) till May 20, while those of Zomato have climbed 57.1 per cent. Easy Trip Planners, meanwhile, has seen a modest growth at 12.74 per cent, ACE Equity data shows.

Conversely, Paytm plunged 45.8 per cent during the same period. Similarly, IndiaMart InterMesh, and Nykaa dropped 3.19 per cent and 1.63 per cent, respectively. By comparison, the S&P BSE