Home / Markets / Stock Market News / 150 years of BSE: 1929 tariff-led boom ends with global market crash

150 years of BSE: 1929 tariff-led boom ends with global market crash

The second of a three-part series on booms and busts looks at a period when protectionism prepared the soil for a bull market in the 1920s, which was eventually ended by the Great Depression

Share certificate from a mill which was a part of the listed universe in the 1920s. (Photo: BSE)

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The British government moved towards encouraging Indian industries in the early 1920s by making imports more expensive. It began with a 15-25 per cent tariff for protecting India’s nascent iron and steel industry. The boom in post-war profits for many industrial groups provided the base capital for expansion. All of this prepared the soil for a rally in the stock market. 
Textile, steel, coal and jute companies soared. Tata Steel (ordinary) was up from ₹8 in 1924-25 to ₹88 by 1929 — a ten-bagger, decades before legendary fund-manger Peter Lynch popularised the term. This period of unprecedented
