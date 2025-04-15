150 years of BSE: 1929 tariff-led boom ends with global market crash

The British government moved towards encouraging Indian industries in the early 1920s by making imports more expensive. It began with a 15-25 per cent tariff for protecting India’s nascent iron and steel industry. The boom in post-war profits for many industrial groups provided the base capital for expansion. All of this prepared the soil for a rally in the stock market.

Textile, steel, coal and jute companies soared. Tata Steel (ordinary) was up from ₹8 in 1924-25 to ₹88 by 1929 — a ten-bagger, decades before legendary fund-manger Peter Lynch popularised the term. This period of unprecedented