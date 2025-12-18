Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / AMCs rally as Sebi softens expense cuts; HDFC AMC, Nippon Life jump over 5%

AMCs rally as Sebi softens expense cuts; HDFC AMC, Nippon Life jump over 5%

The lower-than-planned cuts and the removal of the overhang of impending changes to the fee structure that had persisted over the past two years led to a rally in stocks of AMCs and allied sectors

stock markets, trading
premium

Sebi has released new expense ratio slabs based on the base expense ratio (BER)

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of asset management companies (AMCs) rallied up to 7 per cent on Thursday after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced milder cuts to the mutual fund (MF) fee and brokerage expense caps than initially proposed.
 
Compared to the consultation paper released in October, the revised expense structure approved by the regulator on Wednesday was seen as less punitive on two fronts — brokerage cost caps and the maximum expense ratio chargeable by equity schemes with assets of over ₹2,000 crore.
 
The new expense ratio slabs are largely in line with the existing ones and differ only
Topics : SEBI HDFC AMC asset management companies ICICI Prudential AMC
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon