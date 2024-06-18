Analyst consensus remains positive over Nykaa's outlook; stock rises

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) hosted its annual investor day recently. The responses were positive from analysts. Although some analysts pared FY25 and FY26 estimates, the bulk continued to issue ‘buy’ calls after the stock rose 2.5 per cent.

The management expects the Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) business to grow at a 25 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during FY24–28.

The ambition is to grow the fashion business’s net sales value by 2.5–3x in the next three years.

Nykaa is also targeting holding BPC margins close to the current levels while fashion is expected to hit breakeven by FY26.

Domestic capex has