Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Analyst consensus remains positive over Nykaa's outlook; stock rises

Nykaa is also targeting holding BPC margins close to the current levels while fashion is expected to hit breakeven by FY26

fsn e-commerce nykaa
Premium

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) hosted its annual investor day recently. The responses were positive from analysts. Although some analysts pared FY25 and FY26 estimates, the bulk continued to issue ‘buy’ calls after the stock rose 2.5 per cent. 

The management expects the Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) business to grow at a 25 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during FY24–28.

The ambition is to grow the fashion business’s net sales value by 2.5–3x in the next three years.

Nykaa is also targeting holding BPC margins close to the current levels while fashion is expected to hit breakeven by FY26.

Domestic capex has
Topics : Compass Nykaa Nykaa Start-up

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVESwati MaliwalGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon