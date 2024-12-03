Better execution needed to justify valuations for NTPC Green Energy

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) has gained over 30 per cent since an IPO was launched at Rs 108 a few days ago. The surge after listing suggests the market thinks NGEL was undervalued in the IPO. NGEL saw revenue growth at 47 per cent annually over financial year 2022-24 with an operating profit margin at 87-90 per cent in previous three years, as operating profit rose from Rs 795 crore in financial year 2022 (FY22) to Rs 1,747 crore in FY24.

Between FY22-FY24, net profit rose by 90 per cent annually to Rs 345 crore (FY22 net profit was Rs