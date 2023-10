Sensex, Nifty50 close at dip as US treasury yields hit highest since 2007

Rise in US bond yields would result in lower valuations for Indian equities

Business growth remains robust for Bajaj Finance, M&M Financial Services

Over 3 million demat accounts opened in Sept for second consecutive month

Power, financial services stocks witness highest FPI selling in September

Nestle India net profit jumps 23.9%, all products see double-digit growth

Infosys can slip below Rs 1,000 levels; TCS can hit Rs 2,900, charts show

Print media revenue to rise 13-15% in FY24 due to higher ad spends: CRISIL

RBI removes restrictions on individuals from opening interest-earning FCAs

India’s corporate sector is likely to report a slowdown in revenue growth and earnings for the July-September 2023 period (Q2FY24), according to earnings estimates by brokerages, after the country’s top

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com