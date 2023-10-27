close
Brokerages expect revenues to remain under pressure for Asian Paints

Motilal Oswal Research said in its report, "with input costs on the rise, the margin gains in the second half of FY24 are not expected to mirror those seen in the first half of FY24."

Higher costs take colour off Asian Paints
Premium

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
The outlook remains muted for Asian Paints as brokerages expect increased competitive pressures to weigh on its revenues.

In the July-September quarter of 2023-24 (Q2FY24), the paints major saw its revenue remain flat at Rs 8,452 crore, which was attributed to an erratic monsoon.
Asian Paints Brokerages Motilal Oswal JM Financial

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

