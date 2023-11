The operational performance of Tata Steel in Q2FY24 can be interpreted in several ways. There was an acceptable domestic performance in India but there continues to be concerns about the Europe business and that overshadows the local performance.

The consolidated revenues for the Q2FY24 stood at Rs 55,682 crore with an operating profit of Rs 4,315 crore and an operating profit margin of 8 per cent. The revenues were down 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and down 6.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter