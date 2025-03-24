Clear sky ahead: IndiGo set to gain further altitude in the long-run

InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo airline, holds dominant domestic market share, with around 65 per cent of India’s aviation market. The Indian aviation industry is witnessing rapid expansion. Domestic air travel is set to double by 2030 (CY30) to 510 million (from 242 million in FY25) due to macro-trends like rising middle-class incomes, and the government policy favouring airport infrastructure development. India could also be the fifth-largest outbound tourist market by 2027.

IndiGo, as the market leader, should be best positioned to capitalise on these trends. While maintaining dominance in the domestic market, it is growing its international presence.