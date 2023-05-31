Coal India's long-term prospects remain healthy; analysts positive on stock

In this section

First Published: May 31 2023 | 9:24 PM IST

RIL lags as markets near new highs; investors fret over rising debt

Stake hike, operational improvement should drive re-rating in ICICI Lombard

Optimism on the Street: Nifty Bank hits new record as indices gain

Stocks of asset management firms surge as regulatory uncertainty eases

One-offs impacted Jan-Mar quarter, but FY24 likely to be better for ONGC

Coal India needs to raise prices, but caught between political constraints

More upsides ahead for CIL; conflicting views may leave investors confused

Coal India (CIL) made two important announcements. The first was that it would raise prices of high-grade G2-G10 non-coking coal by around 8 per cent, which would help partially offset a wage hike. The second announcement was that the government intends to sell a 3 per cent stake using the OFS mechanism this week. The estimated value of the OFS is about Rs 4,000 crore, and the floor price would be Rs 225 per share, which represents a discount of around 7 per cent from the closing price of Rs 241.2 on Wednesday.

The stake dilution will lead to a temporary depression of the share price. The fuel major has already witnessed downside pressure due to provisioning for the wage hike, which will add around Rs 6,000 crore to expenses in FY24. The price hike will offset about Rs 2,700 crore of that. According to analyst estimates, it affects roughly 30 per cent of volume.

Meanwhile, recent e-auction prices have declined and the near-ter

Your browser does not support the audio element.

CIL achieved some production ramp-up in FY23 and the FY24 target could be achievable

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com