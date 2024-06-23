Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Countdown begins: $12 billion pre-IPO shares set to escape lock-up

Release the fortune: Market observers predict surge in block deals as restrictions lift

ipo market listing share market
Premium

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The lock-up period on shares worth nearly $12 billion (Rs 1 trillion), held by 46 companies, is set to expire over the next three months.

Market observers anticipate that this could stimulate further block-deal activity in the domestic markets.

Suraj Estate Developers, Credo Brands Marketing (Mufti), Landmark Cars, and Muthoot Microfin are among the companies where restrictions will end on Monday.

Meanwhile, KFin Technologies, Awfis Space Solutions, and Abans Holdings are scheduled for later in the week.

In some cases, the expiration of the lock-up period pertains to shares held by anchors (institutional investors), while in others,
Topics : IPO stock market trading share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon