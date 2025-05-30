Cummins India's growth engines should continue to deliver in FY26

Cummins India ’s results for the January–March quarter (Q4) of FY25 showed low revenue growth, but strong margins provided compensation. The company reported 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth, while EBITDA and PAT declined by 5 per cent and 7 per cent YoY respectively, prior to adjustment for one-offs, owing to a high base effect.

Cummins, the country’s leading manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines, is set to benefit in FY26 from higher volumes of CPCB 4+ products as powergen demand recovers, growth improves in the railways segment, and exports show a positive outlook with increasing product