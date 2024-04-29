Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Deal valuations weigh on Apollo Hospitals Enterprise; stock falls 4%

Funds are to be utilised for growth capital in AHL, to pay for the Rs 890 cr of the Rs 1290 cr slump sale consideration owed to AHEL, and acquisition of an 11.2 per cent stake in Keimed for Rs 730 cr

Apollo Hospitals
Premium

Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The stock of the country’s largest listed healthcare services company, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (AHEL), slid 4.6 per cent in trade on Monday. The dip in stock prices for the hospital major was on account of lower valuations for its subsidiary Apollo Healthco (AHL) and aggressive valuation for the family-owned pharma distribution firm, Keimed.

AHEL, in a two-step process, is selling a partial stake in AHL and merging Keimed with AHL. While there are multiple views on the valuations of Keimed, most brokerages had pegged higher valuations for AHL. AHEL is raising equity capital of Rs 2,475 crore from global private equity
Topics : Apollo Hospital Enterprises Apollo Hospitals Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIREDA Share PriceJEE Advanced 2024 RegistrationAmit Shah Doctored VideoIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon