Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Demand pressures may hit near-term realisations of Page Industries

The December quarter performance was impacted by the weak showing in the athleisure category

jockey page industries
Premium

Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The stock of Page Industries is down about 11 per cent since the start of the year on worries that weak demand, higher competitive pressures, and lack of pricing power could put pressure on realisations going ahead. While some brokerages have retained a reduce or sell rating given demand pressures, others believe that the company will witness a gradual volume recovery aided by growth drivers and a strong distribution reach.

The December quarter performance was impacted by the weak showing in the athleisure category. While a 4.6 per cent volume growth helped the company’s topline grow 2.4 per cent, it was

Also Read

Eicher Motors rallies 4% after UBS upgrades stock to 'Buy', sees 29% upside

Ahead of Q3FY24 results, UBS gives 'buy' call on Paytm, sees 20% upside

UBS upgrades TCS to 'Buy', sees 15% upside in stock; here's why

UBS is underweight on Indian equities within EM/Asia: Sunil Tirumalai

Muted demand, cautious outlook dampens Page Industires' turnaround hopes

Strong outlook, robust domestic demand to support Cummins India stock

Slowdown in growth trends, valuations near term hurdles for Dmart

Stock markets closed today: BSE, NSE to remain closed today on Holi

Street Signs: Shriram Finance and NTPC in spotlight, IPO blues, and more

Maruti India's gearshift to growth: Turbocharging the product portfolio

Topics : Page Industries Page Industries stock Indian companies UBS Securities stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon