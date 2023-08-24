Confirmation

Despite a mixed Q1, cement sector's outlook looks healthy in FY24

However, as competition and fresh capacity is also rising, scale and ability to control costs will play a crucial role

A Kolkata-registered company, SMPL owns limestone reserves, a key cement input, in Madhya Pradesh and is planning to come up with a cement unit there
Premium

Demand outlook for FY24 remains strong with expectation of double digit demand growth on the back of higher government spending

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Cement companies posted mixed figures for the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY24. Volume growth was robust at 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on an aggregate basis for 15 cement companies, with revenue growth at 15 per cent. Aggregate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) were up 8.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

However, there were some negative factors, as realisations were down and operating costs were higher, with Ebitda per tonne falling below expectations. Realisations declined by 2.7 per cent Y-o-Y (down 0.3 per cent Q-o-Q), and operating costs

Topics : Cement sector Q1 results

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon