Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Diversified portfolio, market share to drive asset growth for HDFC AMC

Diversified portfolio, market share to drive asset growth for HDFC AMC

Industry SIP flows of Rs 78,330 crore in Q4FY25 contributed to active equity and hybrid inflows of Rs 1.042 trillion

The international subsidiary launched three funds in Q3FY25, which received strong investor response, enabling global investors to access the Indian markets

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Volatile market conditions have impacted the mutual fund industry’s returns in Q4FY25. However, systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows have remained almost stable, dropping only 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).
 
One of the market leaders, HDFC AMC, posted equity quarterly average assets under management (AUM) growth of 26.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) (down 1.7 per cent Q-o-Q) in Q4. This came as SIP inflows remained steady despite the volatile markets.
 
The equity AUM market share stayed at 12.8 per cent, excluding exchange-traded funds (ETFs) (flat Y-o-Y/Q-o-Q), and SIP flows rose 24.6 per cent Y-o-Y. The market share of unique individual accounts
