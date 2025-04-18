Diversified portfolio, market share to drive asset growth for HDFC AMC

Volatile market conditions have impacted the mutual fund industry’s returns in Q4FY25. However, systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows have remained almost stable, dropping only 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

One of the market leaders, HDFC AMC, posted equity quarterly average assets under management (AUM) growth of 26.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) (down 1.7 per cent Q-o-Q) in Q4. This came as SIP inflows remained steady despite the volatile markets.

The equity AUM market share stayed at 12.8 per cent, excluding exchange-traded funds (ETFs) (flat Y-o-Y/Q-o-Q), and SIP flows rose 24.6 per cent Y-o-Y. The market share of unique individual accounts