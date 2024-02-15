Earnings downgrades for pharmaceutical major Divi's Laboratories continue after the company delivered yet another quarter of underwhelming performance. Given the sharp divergence in expectation and the company's operational performance, brokerages have revised their financial year 2025 earnings per share by 6-13 per cent.

The disappointment for the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) on the revenue front was on account of the weak show of the generics segment. While overall revenues were up 9 per cent year-on-year, they were 3 per cent lower on a sequential basis due to pricing pressures in the generics space. While there is pricing pressure,