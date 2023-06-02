Favourable winds blowing for Cement sector, demand remains strong

Imported coal prices have corrected 45-60 per cent in the past six months and petcoke prices have corrected 23-35 per cent. Petcoke import prices have eased by over 30 per cent and domestic petcoke prices are also likely to reduce further, since these are at a premium to imports. Indian Oil Corporation already cut petcoke prices by 11 per cent in May 2023 over April 2023.

Cement earnings were under pressure in FY22 and FY23 due to high raw material and fuel costs; muted demand prevented them passing on the higher cost. Fuel prices are now moderating, which may reflect in earnings of cement companies going forward, once high-cost inventory is mopped up.