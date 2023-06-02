close

Favourable winds blowing for Cement sector, demand remains strong

While demand remains strong, inputs costs have eased

Devangshu Datta
cement companies
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 9:42 PM IST
Cement companies witnessed speculative support from investors through FY23 amid hopes of a rebound. After capex announcements in the FY24 Budget, there was further interest due to expectations that government expenditure would boost earnings, besides a generic macro-recovery. 
Cement earnings were under pressure in FY22 and FY23 due to high raw material and fuel costs; muted demand prevented them passing on the higher cost. Fuel prices are now moderating, which may reflect in earnings of cement companies going forward, once high-cost inventory is mopped up. 
Imported coal prices have corrected 45-60 per cent in the past six months and petcoke prices have corrected 23-35 per cent. Petcoke import prices have eased by over 30 per cent and domestic petcoke prices are also likely to reduce further, since these are at a premium to imports. Indian Oil Corporation already cut petcoke prices by 11 per cent in May 2023 over April 2023. 
Cement sector cement companies

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 9:42 PM IST

