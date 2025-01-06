Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / FMCG major Dabur faces continued margin pressures, growth challenges

FMCG major Dabur faces continued margin pressures, growth challenges

Many analysts have downgraded growth and margin expectations in response to the update

Image
Premium

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dabur’s pre-quarterly update for Q3FY25 disappointed the market with the share dropping by 3.9 per cent. Growth was slower than expected and inflation hit margins. The management said that the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) consumption in rural markets was resilient and continued to grow faster than in urban markets. While activity in the general trade channel was muted, alternative channels like modern trade, e-commerce, and quick commerce delivered stronger growth.
 
While Home & Personal Care (HPC) is expected to grow in mid to high single digits in Q3FY25, health care is expected to be flat. Beverages will report muted performance
Topics : Dabur stock market trading Compass

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon