Fund Pick: JM Flexi Cap Fund remains focused, steady, ahead of the curve

The JM Flexi Cap Fund, launched in September 2008, has consistently ranked within the top 10 percentile of the flexicap fund category in the Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for four consecutive quarters leading up to December 2024. The fund’s assets under management reached ₹5,338 crore in December 2024, a substantial increase from ₹191 crore in December 2021.

Satish Ramanathan and Chaitanya Choksi have managed the fund since August and December 2021, respectively, while Asit Bhandarkar and Ruchi Fozdar took over in October 2024.

The fund seeks to generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equities and equity-related instruments across