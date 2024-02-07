Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Expected gains in Q3FY24 for Airtel hinge on fare hike, steady growth

Mobile subscribers saw net additions of 3.3 million to 345.6 million. The average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 208, up nearly 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter

Between 2012 and 2017, Bharti Airtel bought BWA spectrum from Qualcomm, Aircel and Tikona Digital who were the second players in different circles.
Premium

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel’s Q3FY24 results were in line with expectations. Africa also had good results adjusting for currency volatility. The consolidated revenue of Rs 37,900 crore was in line with the consensus, and increased 2 per cent sequentially. India saw growth of 3 per cent for the wireless segment, 4 per cent for home segment and 4 per cent for Direct-To-Home (DTH) and 2 per cent for the enterprise segment.

Mobile subscribers saw net additions of 3.3 million to 345.6 million. The average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 208, up nearly 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Consolidated operating

Also Read

Growth prospects, deleveraging to drive gains for Bharti Airtel stock

Airtel gains 4.8 mn unique 5G customers in 3 states within 1 year of launch

ARPU: What is average revenue per user, and how is it calculated?

Jio-Airtel battle for home Wi-Fi connections as they aim for higher Arpu

Telcos likely to show little interest in upcoming spectrum auction

Stock brokers' body ANMI on board with proposal of market timing extension

IRFC, NBCC, SJVN, BHEL: PSU stocks are on fire; analysts see more headroom

ChrysCapital Management to raise $300 million to retain NSE stake

LIC Housing Finance targets upgrade after stable performance in Q3

Markets pricing in 400 seats for NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Analysts

Topics : Bharti Airtel Q3 results telcos' revenue stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon