Global PE firms cashout by offloading stakes in Indian cos amid market boom

Global private equity (PE) firms are successfully offloading large equity stakes in domestic companies in the open market, taking advantage of buoyant market conditions. Strong domestic liquidity support and an upward trending market have underpinned over a dozen PE exits worth $2.5 billion, data compiled by Business Standard shows. The figures exclude PE exits during maiden share sales and shares sold by strategic investors such as Softbank and the Ant Group in new-age companies.
Earlier this week, Warburg Pincus affiliate company Great Terrain Investment offloaded its entire 19.87 per cent stake in Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), a mutual fund transfer agency, for Rs 2,700 crore. The US-based PE major—classified as a promoter of CAMS—made over a 4x