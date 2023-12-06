Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

Global PE firms cashout by offloading stakes in Indian cos amid market boom

Industry players say smooth PE exits seen this year is a strong endorsement of the liquidity and depth of India's $4 trillion equity markets

private equity
Premium

Sundar SethuramanSamie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 6:43 PM IST
Follow Us
Global private equity (PE) firms are successfully offloading large equity stakes in domestic companies in the open market, taking advantage of buoyant market conditions. Strong domestic liquidity support and an upward trending market have underpinned over a dozen PE exits worth $2.5 billion, data compiled by Business Standard shows. The figures exclude PE exits during maiden share sales and shares sold by strategic investors such as Softbank and the Ant Group in new-age companies.

Earlier this week, Warburg Pincus affiliate company Great Terrain Investment offloaded its entire 19.87 per cent stake in Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), a mutual fund transfer agency, for Rs 2,700 crore. The US-based PE major—classified as a promoter of CAMS—made over a 4x

Also Read

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

Private equity-backed mergers and acquisitions fall to 31-month low

Private equity dealings at listed firms to face shareholders' test

As business from West takes a hit, Indian IT firms explore African market

NSE announces timings for Muhurat Trading session 2023; full list here

Higher credit demand likely to lead to further upsides for banks

Derivatives segment ADTV falls in Nov, BSE gains F&O market share

Lack of valuation comfort may enhance gains in capital goods sector

BJP win boosts market confidence, Sensex records a new high of 1,384 points

Gradual recovery ahead for specialty chemicals sector: Brokerages

Topics : Private equity firms share market stock market trading Indian stock markets

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon