Godrej Properties to gain from strong land portfolio, demand outlook

Expansion of its development portfolio, brokerage upgrades, and strong outlook have led to a 15 per cent gain for the stock of real estate major Godrej Properties (GPL) in six trading sessions. The company recently acquired a 53-acre land parcel in Joka, Kolkata with an estimated development potential of 1.3 million square feet of saleable area with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 500 crore.

In addition to recent acquisitions, the performance of the company stood out amongst peers in the September quarter (Q2FY25). It posted a 219 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) growth in revenue at Rs 1,090