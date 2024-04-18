Good Q4, commentary perk up ICICI Lombard General Insurance stock

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company reported financial improvement and optimistic commentary in Q4FY24. It reported 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Gross Written Premium (GWP) and 115 bps improvement in the Combined Ratio (COR) in FY24, and improved COR guidance with COR going from 104.5 per cent in FY23 to 103.3 per cent in FY24, 102.4 per cent in FY25 and 102.0 per cent in FY26.

The solvency ratio stood at 2.62x as of March 2024.

Investment yields could be around 8.1 per cent in FY25 rising to 8.5 per cent in FY26. Investment portfolio mix for FY24 constituted 41.3 per