Gradual volume recovery, valuations to support Hindustan Unilever's stock

Hindustan Unilever ’s (HUL’s) performance for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY24) was in line with modest consensus expectations. Net revenue was up 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) with 2 per cent volume growth. Home care maintained single-digit volume growth Y-o-Y. Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) and Food & Refreshment (F&R) were flat in volume.

The premium portfolio growth across categories was healthy, but the mass portfolio was weak. Home care growth and margins (up 130 basis points Q-o-Q) beat expectations. BPC saw volume contraction in soaps (mass segment). Horlicks and Boost saw high single-digit growth, with volume and