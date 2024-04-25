Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gradual volume recovery, valuations to support Hindustan Unilever's stock

The premium portfolio growth across categories was healthy, but the mass portfolio was weak

Hindustan Uniliver, HUL
Premium

Hindustan Uniliver, HUL (Photo: Bloomberg)

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL’s) performance for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY24) was in line with modest consensus expectations. Net revenue was up 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) with 2 per cent volume growth. Home care maintained single-digit volume growth Y-o-Y. Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) and Food & Refreshment (F&R) were flat in volume.

The premium portfolio growth across categories was healthy, but the mass portfolio was weak. Home care growth and margins (up 130 basis points Q-o-Q) beat expectations. BPC saw volume contraction in soaps (mass segment). Horlicks and Boost saw high single-digit growth, with volume and
Topics : Hindustan Unilever Hindustan Unilever HUL Hindustan Unilever Ltd Hindustan Unilever Limited

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTikTok ban in USPre-Open MarketIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon