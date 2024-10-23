Growth trajectory to aid higher valuations for Persistent Systems

Midcap IT major Persistent Systems (PSYS) delivered a strong Q2FY25 performance which led to an 11 per cent uptick in its stock price on Wednesday. The company reported a 17 per cent growth in H1FY25 Annual Contract Value (ACV) and a 27 per cent growth in new ACV. There was margin consistency despite wage increases.

PSYS registered Q2FY25 revenue at $345.5 million (up 5.3 per cent Q-o-Q in dollar terms). In constant currency terms, growth was 5.1 per cent Q-o-Q. Operating profit grew 5.6 per cent Q-o-Q (18.6 per cent Y-o-Y) to Rs 480 crore and margin came in at