Hazy margin outlook, pricing concerns to keep Aarti Ind under pressure

The stock of specialty chemicals maker Aarti Industries was down over 15.5 per cent in trade on Tuesday after its June quarter results and management commentary.

While the results were in line with Street expectations, the lack of margin guidance given multiple uncertainties and headwinds turned investors cautious. It also led to a cut in earnings expectations for FY25 and FY26. Prior to the price correction, the stock has been a major outperformer over the past year, gaining 61 per cent as compared to 34 per cent gains of BSE 500.



While the operating profit margin in Q1FY25