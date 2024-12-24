HDFC Bank's growth engine ready to roar into overdrive from 2025-26

After the merger, HDFC Bank has performed quite well, with an in-line performance in the July-September quarter (Q2) of 2024-25 (FY25). The private sector lender is planning to unlock value by listing its non-banking financial company subsidiary — HDB Financial Services.

The initial public offering (IPO) would raise Rs 12,500 crore (including an offer for sale of Rs 10,000 crore) in line with regulatory requirements. Currently, the bank holds a 94.64 per cent stake, and a valuation of Rs 67,000-70,000 crore is possible on listing.

HDFC Bank also plans to cut its loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) to the pre-merger level of