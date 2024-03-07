Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

After muted Q3 results, HDFC Bank stock may have bottomed out

However, HDFC Bank seems to have bottomed out in mid-February when it hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,363

HDFC Bank
Premium

The HDFC Bank-HDFC Limited merger was effective from July 2023 onwards

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank had a muted October-December quarter (Q3) with the acceptable pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) and profit after tax (PAT).

The deposit growth, however, was modest at 1.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). The margin remained flat at 3.4 per cent despite a rise in the credit-deposit (CD) ratio.

The NII (net interest income) growth came in at 2 per cent, slightly lower than consensus but healthy other income boosted by treasury gains compensated.

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved 8 bps Q-o-Q to 1.3 per cent, while the provision coverage ratio or PCR improved to 75 per cent.

Fresh

Also Read

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

Stocks to Watch on Jan 17: Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, LTTS, Godrej Prop, LTIM

Tata Chemicals gains 11%, NLC India OFS subscribed 1.9 times, and more

Despite volatility, 2/3 of small-caps still multi-baggers from pandemic low

Investors dump NBFC stocks, shift money to banking ones amidst RBI fears

Exicom shares make mega market debut; Platinum Industries gains 30%

Tata Motors demerger a positive move, but no immediate gains seen

Topics : HDFC Bank HDFC Bank share sale Indian banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon