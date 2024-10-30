Healthy growth outlook, market share gains positive for Marico stock

Marico may buck the industry trend with the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major reporting strong growth and favourable commentary in a weak quarter for the industry.

The company reported consolidated revenue growth of 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY25.

Domestic revenue growth was 8 per cent Y-o-Y with 5 per cent volume growth (4 per cent in Q1FY25).

International growth was 6 per cent Y-o-Y (13 per cent in constant currency or CC).

The 13 per cent CC growth in international business saw Bangladesh (8 per cent growth) Middle East and North Africa (MENA) (43 per cent), South Africa