Healthy prospects ahead for Hindalco; analysts positive on the stock

The stock gained over 1 per cent on results to around Rs 488. Analysts seem to be positive on the stock with valuations ranging up to Rs 580

Hindalco brings in Italian company Metra to manufacture high-precision extruded products for high-speed aluminium rail coaches in India
Premium

Representative Image

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
Strong performance by its US subsidiary Novelis and better returns in the copper business helped Hindalco Industries post consolidated revenue growth of 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 54,100 crore in the July-September quarter of 2023-23 (Q2FY24).

Novelis’ Flat Rolled Products (FRP) volumes grew 6 per cent Q-o-Q to 933,000 tonnes (down 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y) on better North American and European volumes.

The consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) declined 2 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 5,610 crore despite lower input costs in India and better Novelis performance.

Topics : Hindalco Hindalco Industries Novelis

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 9:30 PM IST

