Analysts seem to have turned positive on Zomato. The stock hit all-time highs recently. Zomato’s gross merchandise value (GMV) growth rates may have bottomed out in Q1FY24 at 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Growth should improve from Q2FY24. Take rates (commission as a percentage of GMV) may have stabilised, though improvement is not expected.