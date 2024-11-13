Hindalco poised for growth with expansion, robust operational results

Consolidated net sales of Hindalco Industries stood at Rs 58,200 crore, up 7 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) and 2 per cent quarter on quarter (Q-o-Q) in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY25), with better realisations and efficiencies in India.

Consolidated operating profit stood at Rs 7,900 crore (up 40 per cent Y-o-Y and up 5 per cent Q-o-Q). Adjusted net profit was Rs 4,300 crore (up 97 per cent Y-o-Y and 25 per cent Q-o-Q).

There were one-time exceptional expenses of Rs 510 crore due to flooding at the Novelis Sierre plant. In H1FY25, revenue