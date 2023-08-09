Improved production, higher cash flow drive Q1 boost for Coal India stock

Improving US outlook, margin gains keep Street positive on Cipla stock

Near term margin pressures likely to continue for Bajaj Finance stock

Street positive on long-term capex plans of Power Grid Corporation

Zomato's 'surprise' faster profit timeline may help serve more gains

Centre issues allocation orders to successful bidders of 22 coal blocks

Expensive coal imports, logistics may result in higher electricity bills

Coal India needs to raise prices, but caught between political constraints

Coal India down 3% as Q4 net drops on higher wages; analysts remain divided

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Although Coal India Ltd (CIL) reported a drop in profit after tax (PAT) in the April to June quarter (Q1) of 2023-24 (FY24), the results were considered encouraging by most analysts and by the Street. CIL had consolidated net revenue of Rs 36,000 crore (up 2.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and down 5.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), which was ahead of expectations. Adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at Rs 11,200 crore (down 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y), ahead of consensus estimates, due to reduction in contractual expenses and lower consumption of stores. Adjusted profit af

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com