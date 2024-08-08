Business Standard
Improving outlook likely to drive further gains in Godrej Consumer

GCPL has delivered industry-leading volume growth in India and it may record double-digit earnings growth over FY24-26

Godrej Consumer Products
Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) reported a three per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net revenue to Rs 3,330 crore, lower than consensus.

In constant currency terms (cc), revenue grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y. The India business clocked nine per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth with volume growth of 8 per cent Y-o-Y.

GCPL has delivered industry-leading volume growth in India and it may record double-digit earnings growth over FY24-26. The introduction of access packs, expansion into new categories and increased advertising are elements in the growth story.

GCPL is working to expand the Total Addressable Market (TAM) for India.

But overseas

Topics : Godrej Consumer Products Limited Q1 results Indian companies Compass

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

