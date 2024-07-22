Business Standard
Indian Hotels Company lacks valuation comfort despite strong outlook

IHCL continues to expand its network and has opened six hotels in Q1FY25, crossing the milestone of 325 hotels

IHCL announces launch of new Taj Hotel with branded residences in Chennai
Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Tata Group-backed Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), one of the country’s largest hotel brands, reported a flat June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, weighed down by multiple headwinds on the revenue front.

Consolidated revenue growth at 5.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) was lower than in previous quarters and was impacted by general elections, heat wave and fewer wedding days. On a sequential basis, growth fell about 31 per cent.

In the June quarter, while average room rates (ARR) were up 2 per cent Y-o-Y, revenue per available room (RevPAR) performance too was muted with an increase of 4 per cent.

Growth rates

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

