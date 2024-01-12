Sensex (    %)
                        
IT stocks power markets to fresh highs; Nifty and Sensex gain 1.1%

BSE IT index soars over 5%; analysts warn caution ahead

BSE, stock market
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Just as the equity market seemed to be running out of steam, a sudden shift in investor sentiment towards information technology (IT) stocks sent it soaring to new heights on Friday. 

The Sensex leaped 847 points, or 1.2 per cent, to close at 72,569, while the Nifty50 surged 247 points, or 1.1 per cent, to finish at 21,895. The two benchmark indices climbed fresh peaks on both intraday and closing bases.

The Sensex and the Nifty50 rose 0.8 per cent each this week. They were in the red last week. 

On Friday, the BSE IT index rose 5.1 per cent

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

